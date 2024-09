City of Fresno to host its first meeting on raising trash collection rates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is hosting its first of several community meetings regarding a price increase for trash collection rates.

The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 pm at Fresno City Hall in the council chambers.

The city says the price increases will happen throughout a five-year period and are needed due to its solid waste management division operating at a deficit.

Meetings will also be held throughout the month of April.