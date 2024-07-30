Registration now open for Fresno's Citywide Community CleanUP Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can take action to clean up Fresno by joining efforts to pick up trash happening around the city.

Mayor Jerry Dyer has announced that registration is now open to for the Citywide Community CleanUP Day.

It's on Saturday, August 3rd between 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

During the same event last year, the city says more than 1,2000 volunteers removed over 13,000 pounds of trash and litter from streets, parks, and riverfronts.

You can register to work at one of four main cleanup locations, including Downtown Fresno, Southeast Fresno, West Fresno or Manchester Center.

An outdoor after-party in the Manchester Center parking lot then starts at 10 am.

To sign up for the clean up event, click here.