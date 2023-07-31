Fresno Pro-Am brings out NBA veterans, city mayor and more

Fresno City College gymnasium was the place to be Sunday afternoon with the Fresno Pro-Am in full swing.

Big names like NBA veteran Rudy Gay, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, and Avenal's former boxing champ Jose Ramirez all gathered.

Not only were players dishing it out on the court, but they gave back to the Valley with a back-to-school drive.

The efforts were spearheaded by former San Joaquin Memorial grad and NBA veteran Quincy Pondexter.

"Let's bring the community together," he said. "That's what it's all about -- bringing the city of Fresno together."

Former Bulldog turned Miami Heat big man Orlando Robinson was also in the house.

He's fresh off being named to the All-Summer League first-team, signing a one-year deal with the Miami Heat.

His former teammate and current Bulldog point guard, Isaiah Hill balled out, leading his squad to a Fresno Pro-Am title.

