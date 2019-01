The search is on to find a missing at-risk Fresno County man.Glen Self, 83, of Tollhouse left his home around 11 a.m. Wednesday to go grocery shopping in Prather, but never returned home.He was last seen driving a 2005 gray Mercury Montego with Oklahoma license plate A-F-X-0-3-2.Self is considered at-risk because he is diabetic and does not have his medication.The Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for Fresno, Madera, Tulare, and Kings counties.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.