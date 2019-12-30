Fresno County residents come home to find dead body in garage, victim identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's investigators said two people came home to find a dead body in their garage on Sunday afternoon.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 48-year-old Alphonso Marcus Durazo of Fresno.

Detectives learned that the house has multiple renters living there simultaneously. They are looking for the owners of the home and those who are there on a consistent basis for interviewing.

According to authorities, Durazo has gang history and that some at home are currently involved in gang action.



The home is at N Peach Ave and Belmont Ave in Fresno County. The area was blocked for several hours.


Lt. Jose Salinas with the sheriff's office said fire personnel and EMS transported the body to the hospital where the victim was declared deceased.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are urged to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
