FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has released the correct identity of the man involved in a high-speed chase through Fresno County Friday afternoon.
They say 43-year-old George Boston of Orange Cove is the man they stopped using OnStar in the car he stole.
The sheriff's office initially misidentified the suspect as 35-year-old Allen Tyler and sent local media his mug shot.
A spokesperson tells Action News they apologize for the confusion.
Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office identifies actual suspect in high-speed chase
FRESNO COUNTY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News