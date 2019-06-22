fresno county

Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office identifies actual suspect in high-speed chase

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has released the correct identity of the man involved in a high-speed chase through Fresno County Friday afternoon.

They say 43-year-old George Boston of Orange Cove is the man they stopped using OnStar in the car he stole.

The sheriff's office initially misidentified the suspect as 35-year-old Allen Tyler and sent local media his mug shot.

A spokesperson tells Action News they apologize for the confusion.
