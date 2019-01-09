HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office investigating a homicide just Northwest of Fresno

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide just Northwest of Fresno.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide just Northwest of Fresno.

A driver called California Highway Patrol early Wednesday morning to report the body of a man on Dower just west of Herndon.

When CHP officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound and immediately contacted the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say the man was in his 30's or 40's and are not releasing his identity at this time.
