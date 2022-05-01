Fresno County now has a brand new animal shelter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County officials are celebrating the grand opening of its new animal services facility.A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the facility located on Dan Ronquillo Drive and West Avenue in Southwest Fresno last Tuesday.The new 20,000 square foot facility will house Fresno Humane Animal Services.The new facility has a variety of amenities.They include a more spacious indoor area, a mechanical dishwasher for sanitizing food bowls and toys, and isolation spaces for sick animals, mothers and their new puppies.Fresno County has a 10-year contract with Fresno Humane Services.The non-profit works with several animal rescue groups throughout the state.