Fresno County deputies searching for nearly 100 stolen beehives

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is searching for nearly 100 stolen beehives.

Deputies say the hives were taken from a field near Interstate 5 and Panoche Road between January 28 and 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.