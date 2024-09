LIVE RESULTS: Brandau faces field of challengers in Fresno County Supervisor District 2 race

Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau aims to serve his full second term on the Board of Supervisors.

Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau aims to serve his full second term on the Board of Supervisors.

Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau aims to serve his full second term on the Board of Supervisors.

Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau aims to serve his full second term on the Board of Supervisors.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau aims to serve his full second term on the Board of Supervisors.

Brandau will be taking on four challengers for the District 2 seat, including Fresno City Council member Garry Bredefeld.

Bredefeld announced he would be joining the race for supervisor after reaching his term limit on the city council.

The three other candidates are Fresno County Assessor-Recorder Paul Dictos, Dion Bourdase, and Bryce Herrera.