Fresno County health officials seeing an increase of Covid cases in people ages 10-30

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County public health officials are tracking an alarming trend surrounding Fresno County youth and COVID 19.Just days after CDC & CDPH issued new masking guidance in response to an upward trend of cases across the country, Fresno County Health officials are sounding the alarm.Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra says our choices matter as the Delta variant changes the landscape of who's impacted by the virus.Dr. Vohra says, "If you're not vaccinated, the rules have not changed. We need you to mask. This is very serious."Public Health Division Manager Joe Prado pointed out that initially, this was the virus to severely impact the elderly population.While that rang true the first few months of the pandemic, data shows that's changed.The 30-49 age range in Fresno County now has a staggering 25 cases per 7-day average."What we don't like to see is any sharp turns upwards and that's what we're seeing for ages 10 -19," Prado said.In Fresno County, only 29% of the 12-17 year-old population is vaccinated.County ER surveillance shows children younger than 18 are outnumbering the ER visits compared to those older than 65. Something Prado attributes to the vaccine rollout.Fresno County Department of Public Health data shows a decline in hospitalizations among the 65 and older starting in February, when they became eligible to get their shot.Patients under 18 are showing a 20% growth starting in May but they're not all eligible to be vaccinated, which is where Prado says adults come in."Their only protection is the people around them," he said. "If they are eligible, it is extremely important for them to be vaccinated."While no mask mandates for Fresno County were issued, Dr. Vohra did say there is a statewide expectation from the CDC and CDPH to wear masks when indoors around other people, regardless of vaccination status.He adds testing efforts will be ramped up countywide.