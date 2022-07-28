WATCH LIVE

3 hospitalized after crash involving tractor in Fresno County, CHP says

12 minutes ago
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been hospitalized after a crash involving a tractor in Fresno County Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on N Howard Ave near Shaw in Biola just before 5 am.

Officers say a Dodge Challenger going west rear-ended the tractor.

The man driving the tractor and a woman inside the Dodge were taken to the hospital with major injuries. The driver of the Dodge was also hospitalized.

Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.

