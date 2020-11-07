Man killed in head-on collision in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP officers are investigating a deadly head-on collision in Fresno County.

The crash happened just before 5:30 Saturday morning on Minnewawa between Shepherd and Behymer.

Investigators are looking into the cause but say two SUV's collided when a honda veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a Cadillac.

The driver of the Honda, a 30-year-old, was pinned in the crash and died from his injuries. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.

The roadway has since reopened after being shut down for several hours.
