City celebrates completed recreation of Del Rey Mural from 1968

DEL REY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The small Fresno County town of Del Rey celebrated the completion of a highly-anticipated mural."I thought you know what, we can do this again and make it bigger and better and more visible to the community," said mural coordinator Vickie Trevino.From a blank canvas to this, the recreation of the Del Rey Mural was created in 1968 by Antonio Bernal."The mural, it's more than I thought it would ever be. It turned out to be such a statement to the past but also to the future," Trevino said.Born and raised in Del Rey, Trevino says she's been working hard to create positive change in this small community.And finally, she added vivid colors and, most of all, a strong message for all to see. Trevino says it wouldn't have been possible without lead artist Mauro Carrera."Art is a significant contributor when you embrace it and when you welcome it into the community, " said lead artist Mauro Carrera.In addition to the Del Rey Mural, walls near the mural also got some love from Fresno artists."It was significant that other artists came to help, and what started as one became four," said Carrera.Last Friday evening, the celebration to welcome the mural was received with open arms by many, and Trevino says this is the energy and hope she wanted locals to feel."The dream is to make this something for the community to have pride in," Trevino said.And with tears of joy, she says this only the beginning."We can do this! Si se puede, si se puede and that is what we are doing."