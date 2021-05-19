art

City celebrates completed recreation of Del Rey Mural from 1968

The small Fresno County town of Del Rey celebrated the completion of a highly-anticipated mural.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Recreation of Del Rey Mural from 1968 completed

DEL REY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The small Fresno County town of Del Rey celebrated the completion of a highly-anticipated mural.

"I thought you know what, we can do this again and make it bigger and better and more visible to the community," said mural coordinator Vickie Trevino.

From a blank canvas to this, the recreation of the Del Rey Mural was created in 1968 by Antonio Bernal.

"The mural, it's more than I thought it would ever be. It turned out to be such a statement to the past but also to the future," Trevino said.

Born and raised in Del Rey, Trevino says she's been working hard to create positive change in this small community.

And finally, she added vivid colors and, most of all, a strong message for all to see. Trevino says it wouldn't have been possible without lead artist Mauro Carrera.



"Art is a significant contributor when you embrace it and when you welcome it into the community, " said lead artist Mauro Carrera.

In addition to the Del Rey Mural, walls near the mural also got some love from Fresno artists.

"It was significant that other artists came to help, and what started as one became four," said Carrera.

Last Friday evening, the celebration to welcome the mural was received with open arms by many, and Trevino says this is the energy and hope she wanted locals to feel.

"The dream is to make this something for the community to have pride in," Trevino said.

And with tears of joy, she says this only the beginning.

"We can do this! Si se puede, si se puede and that is what we are doing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdel reyfresno countyartsocietymural artscommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART
Create colorful memories at Picturistik in Burbank
Ashlyn So brings activism to the New York Fashion Week runway
Olmos helps take filmmaking to classrooms to build lifelong learners
How art helped activist figure out why being Central American is cool
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News