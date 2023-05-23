WATCH LIVE

4-year-old and 8-year-old siblings who died after falling into Kings River identified

The sheriff's office reminds everyone that all rivers in Fresno County are closed for recreational use.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 7:34PM
Bodies of 4-year-old and 8-year-old now recovered after falling into Kings River
Crews have found the body of the four-year-old boy who was swept away in the Kings River, nearly a day after his eight-year-old sister's body was recovered.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The siblings who died after being swept away in the Kings River over the weekend have been identified.

The brother and sister have been identified as four-year-old Santiago Barajas and eight-year-old Victoria Barajas.

The kids, their mom and an adult friend entered the river at the wheelchair-accessible fishing spot about a mile from Pine Flat Dam.

They were trying to make their way out to a specific rock to climb on when the current carried the kids away.

Authorities say neither was wearing life jackets.

Crews found Victoria about an hour after. Santiago's body was found on Monday about two miles away from where he was last seen.

The sheriff's office reminds everyone that all rivers in Fresno County are closed for recreational use because of the high water levels and hazardous conditions.

If you are caught in a closed river, you can face a $225 fine.

In this case, it's unknown if the adults will face any criminal charges.

