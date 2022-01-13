Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno County double murder

EMBED <>More Videos

Man and woman found dead at Fresno County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just a few days after a father and daughter were found dead at a Fresno County home, deputies have identified a suspect.

On January 6, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz and 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz were found dead at a house on Tulare near Peach Avenue.

Deputies say they lived together while Melba was taking care of her aging dad.

RELATED: Man and woman found dead at Fresno County home, deputies investigating as homicide

Deputies say 25-year-old Rahmad Parke is responsible for killing the two. They say Melba is his mother and Mel is his grandfather.

Deputies added that Parke is known to spend time in both Fresno County and Los Angeles County.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countydouble murder
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 kids found dead in apartment in Merced County, deputies say
Bill aimed at targeting convicted fentanyl dealers fails to pass
Omicron wave forces emergency changes for local ambulances, hospitals
Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in NE Fresno, police say
Man arrested for domestic violence shooting at Clovis smoke shop
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Merced County
Man shot during home invasion in Orosi
Show More
CDC says it will update mask 'information'
Semi-truck slams into train in southeast Fresno
Good Sports: The rapid popularity growth of pickleball
Fresno State requiring surgical-grade or KN95 masks on campus
Grant will help fight food insecurity in southwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News