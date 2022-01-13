Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno County double murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just a few days after a father and daughter were found dead at a Fresno County home, deputies have identified a suspect.On January 6, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz and 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz were found dead at a house on Tulare near Peach Avenue.Deputies say they lived together while Melba was taking care of her aging dad.Deputies say 25-year-old Rahmad Parke is responsible for killing the two. They say Melba is his mother and Mel is his grandfather.Deputies added that Parke is known to spend time in both Fresno County and Los Angeles County.