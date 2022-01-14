double murder

Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno County double murder

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide an update on the case Friday morning.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno Co. double murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search continues for a man accused of killing his mother and grandfather in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide an update on the case Friday morning during a news conference at 10:30 am.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke.

Detectives say he killed his 58-year-old mother, Melba Abdelaziz and his 90-year-old grandfather Mel Abdelaziz, a well-known pastor. Their deaths are Fresno County's first and second homicide of 2022.

RELATED: Man and woman found dead at Fresno County home, deputies investigating as homicide

Due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office couldn't say how the two were killed. They were found at a home on Tulare near Peach on January 6.

The sheriff's office says the family owned the house and allowed Parke to stay there.

"We believe he's been staying, known in the LA area for the past five years. He just recently came to visit and was allowed to stay before the homicides occurred," said Fresno County Sheriff's Sgt. Preston Little.

Sgt. Little said Mel and Melba did not live at that home and believe they were visiting Parke when the murders occurred.

Law enforcement says Parke may be experiencing homelessness and is known to frequent Fresno and Los Angeles counties.

Little said he is considered violent. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyhomicide investigationhomicidedouble homicidedouble murder
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE MURDER
Questioning self-defense claim in Fresno tattoo shop murder trial
Police investigate fake social media profile in teens' 2017 murders
1 arrested for Merced double murder
Man accused of killing 2 at Clovis bar to stand trial
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
EB Hwy 198 reopened between Visalia, Hanford after multiple crashes
NB Hwy 99 blocked by multi-vehicle crash near Selma, officials say
NB I-5 north of Grapevine reopens following deadly crash
Suspect who ran toward police with hammer fatally shot by officers
Le Grand mother arrested, accused of killing her 3 young children
3 men arrested in connection to 2020 triple homicide in Visalia
Show More
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Fresno's Tower District
Man arrested for murder of missing Fresno woman, Missy Hernandez
School tries to address teen body image issues by offering shapewear
Who benefits from Navient student loan settlement?
SoCal women believe they were tracked by an Apple AirTag
More TOP STORIES News