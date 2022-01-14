Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno County double murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search continues for a man accused of killing his mother and grandfather in Fresno County.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide an update on the case Friday morning during a news conference at 10:30 am.The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke.Detectives say he killed his 58-year-old mother, Melba Abdelaziz and his 90-year-old grandfather Mel Abdelaziz, a well-known pastor. Their deaths are Fresno County's first and second homicide of 2022.Due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office couldn't say how the two were killed. They were found at a home on Tulare near Peach on January 6.The sheriff's office says the family owned the house and allowed Parke to stay there."We believe he's been staying, known in the LA area for the past five years. He just recently came to visit and was allowed to stay before the homicides occurred," said Fresno County Sheriff's Sgt. Preston Little.Sgt. Little said Mel and Melba did not live at that home and believe they were visiting Parke when the murders occurred.Law enforcement says Parke may be experiencing homelessness and is known to frequent Fresno and Los Angeles counties.Little said he is considered violent. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and call 911 immediately.