Suspected DUI driver escapes after leading deputies on high-speed chase

Authorities say the driver reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspected DUI driver, who led them on a chase through the county on Monday night.

The pursuit began around 7 pm when a deputy saw a driver in a pick-up truck who appeared to be under the influence.

The deputy tried to pull the driver over, but he took off. Authorities say the driver reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

The suspect tried to make a turn at Highway 180 and Garfield Avenue but lost control of the truck, crashing into a tree.

Deputies detained four people inside the vehicle, but they believe the driver got away.

The sheriff's office tried to use their drone throughout the night to locate the suspect but could not find him.
