Suspect in deadly Fresno County DUI crash pleads not guilty

35-year-old Ryan Trevino is charged with second-degree murder in a January 13 crash that killed 78-year-old John Michael Tarter.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man charged with murder in a deadly DUI crash has entered a not guilty plea.

The crash happened on Millerton Road near Marina Drive.

Trevino appeared in court in a wheelchair Tuesday morning.

He and a passenger in Tarter's truck were both hospitalized after the crash.

This is the fourth time Trevino has been charged with DUI.

He has another open case from October.

Trevino is being held on a $1.3 million bond and is due back in court March 14.