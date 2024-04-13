Man sentenced to prison, substance abuse treatment for crash that killed teen

A repeat DUI offender is now being held responsible for his crime nearly four years after he hit and killed a Fresno County teenager.

A repeat DUI offender is now being held responsible for his crime nearly four years after he hit and killed a Fresno County teenager.

A repeat DUI offender is now being held responsible for his crime nearly four years after he hit and killed a Fresno County teenager.

A repeat DUI offender is now being held responsible for his crime nearly four years after he hit and killed a Fresno County teenager.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A repeat DUI offender is now being held responsible for his crime nearly four years after he hit and killed a Fresno County teenager.

Albert Fimbrez was drinking and on prescription drugs when prosecutors say he crashed his pickup truck into Dayvon Fletcher.

"He mixed alcohol and, specifically, Prozac," Fresno County Superior Court Judge Arlan Harrell said.

It happened back in November 2019 near the intersection of Valentine and Shields Avenues. The speed limit was 40 miles per hour. Fimbrez was going 70.

"It's the use of substances and then making the decision to drive this vehicle," Deputy District Attorney Steven Ueltzen said.

That behavior killed Dayvon, who was 16 years old. It also injured his teenage friend who was walking with him.

Fimbrez was not legally drunk, but it was a tragedy that did not have to happen.

The 59-year-old has at least four previous DUI convictions dating back two decades. He has also struggled with mental health and meth use.

Fimbrez pleaded no contest to manslaughter earlier this year, and on Friday, he learned his prison sentence.

"A term of fifteen years to life, which will be doubled," Judge Harrell said. "For a total commitment of 30 years to life."

The judge then took an unusual step and issued a formal recommendation, saying the state prison should put Fimbrez in special housing to receive substance abuse treatment.

It was a rare move that recovery advocate Flindt Andersen tells Action News is a step in the right direction.

"Give this guy an opportunity to learn about the disease that he has but also to learn about what he did, Andersen said.

He is the president of Fresno's President of Parents & Addicts In Need organization, also known as P.A.I.N.

"This is going to help other men that are in there that are probably getting out a lot sooner than this man is ever going to get out," Andersen added.

He thinks Fimbrez's prison sentence is fair for the crime, and he hopes in-prison treatment options are given to other offenders on their first offense.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.