Alleged DUI driver crashes head-on into car, 4 people hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people are hospitalized after an alleged drunk driver veered into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on with another car.Twenty-six-year-old Jose Navarro is suspected of driving his Chevy Camaro drunk Friday evening.He drove southbound on Auberry just north of Wellbarn when his car moved into the northbound lanes and crashed into a Toyota 4Runner.Navarro, his two passengers and the woman driving the Toyota all suffered major, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.Navarro has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on DUI charges.