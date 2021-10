FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors is considering compensating employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.The Director of Human Resources submitted the agenda item.If approved, there would be a one-time $500 contribution to each eligible employee's deferred compensation plan account.It would only be for permanent active employees who provide proof of their complete vaccination.No action was taken on the agenda item during Tuesday's meeting. The next Fresno County board meeting is scheduled for October 5.