Man killed in crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who died following a crash in Fresno County on Friday has been identified.

The Fresno County Corner's Office has identified him as 21-year-old Mario Calderas of Caruthers.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Lincoln and Marks Avenue, just west of Easton.

Officers say a semi-truck was headed east on Lincoln when the driver of a Toyota SUV, now known as Calderas, on Marks went through a stop sign, colliding with the truck.

Calderas was thrown from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The semi-truck ended up crashed into a ditch and caught fire.

The driver was able to escape.

He went to the hospital with minor injuries.