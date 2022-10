Fresno County Firefighters battling brush fire near Lost Lake Park

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Editorial note: Action News made a typographical error in its initial push of this story. It has been updated.

Fresno County firefighters are currently battling a two-acre fire near Lost Lake.

Fire crews were called out to the area around 6:30 Saturday night.

Officials called in a few additional resources to contain the fire.

No word on any containment yet.

