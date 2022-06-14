Firefighter hospitalized after battling house fire in Fresno County, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A firefighter was hospitalized after being injured while battling a house fire in Fresno County Monday evening.

Fresno City Fire officials say the flames broke out between two houses on Kenmore and McKinley.

Officials say the flames also threatened four nearby homes. Residents evacuated their homes and used garden hoses to wet down their houses.

During the firefight, a power pole exploded and knocked down nearby power lines.

Officials say one of the firefighters was potentially shocked by one of the lines. He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital. Officials say he is expected to be ok.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
