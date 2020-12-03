California wildfires

Fresno Co. firefighters sent to help with Southern California fires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County fire crews traveled to Riverside County to help Southern California firefighters prepare and battle fires sparked by dangerous fire weather conditions.

Five engines made the trip on Wednesday night.



Officials said 25 local firefighters would be ready to help if fires break out.

Several brush fires sparked overnight, and some have prompted evacuations, including the fast-spreading Bond Fire in Orange County.

RELATED: SoCal blaze sparked by house fire prompts mandatory evacuations

A vegetation fire in Silverado Canyon grew to 1,070 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was first sparked by a house fire Wednesday night.



Elevated fire danger continues in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combined with dry conditions and warm temperatures.

