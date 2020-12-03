Fresno Co. firefighters sent to help with Southern California fires

CAL FIRE often prepositions additional firefighters and equipment in areas ahead of high fire danger red flag warnings. This is in a effort to reduce large fire potential. Here are firefighters from @FresnoCoFire heading to Riverside county today to help keep any new fires small pic.twitter.com/jCTiH0zXJI — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) December 3, 2020

A vegetation fire in Silverado Canyon grew to 1,070 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was first sparked by a house fire Wednesday night.

Satellite showing at least four new fires in SoCal as Santa Ana is hitting with Red Flag Warnings in place. https://t.co/XxM6CTToRe — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 3, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County fire crews traveled to Riverside County to help Southern California firefighters prepare and battle fires sparked by dangerous fire weather conditions.Five engines made the trip on Wednesday night.Officials said 25 local firefighters would be ready to help if fires break out.Several brush fires sparked overnight, and some have prompted evacuations, including the fast-spreading Bond Fire in Orange County.Elevated fire danger continues in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combined with dry conditions and warm temperatures.