This Valley farm looks to add beautiful flowers to your home

Valley farms aren't only about growing food. Some of them help beautify your home or help you celebrate a big occasion.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jen Hull's backyard hobby has grown into a field of dreams in Fresno County.

A gentle breeze helps spread the fragrant aroma of flowers.

"I always try to add an element of scent, just to enhance the senses a little," Hull said.

But many of the varieties might not sound very familiar.

"A lot of people love the Anenomes, the Campanulas, there's Larkspurs and Scabiosas," Hull said.

Colorful plots dot Hull's backyard.

"It's a lot of soft pinks and blushes, peaches, cream," Hull said.

Pretty flowers can remind you of a loved one.

"They bring a lot of joy and love and meaning to people," Hull said.

Hull has always had freckles, so she named her business Freckled Flower Farms.

Jen urges folks to buy local when it comes to ordering flowers.

"I would say about 80% of the flowers that we have in the states come from South America," she said. "It's very important to support local if you want the freshest flowers not covered in pesticides."

Eighty percent of the flowers Jen grows are sold through that flower collective.

For more information on Freckled Flower Farms, visit their website.

