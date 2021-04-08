COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials await green light to vaccinate younger people against COVID

Officials believe that administering the vaccine to those under the age of 16 will be beneficial as more schools fully reopen.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County health officials are waiting for the green light to start vaccinating younger residents against COVID-19.

Several studies have been performed on children to see the effectiveness of vaccines.

Earlier this month, Pfizer announced its trials showed 100% efficacy in kids as young as 12.

RELATED: Pfizer says study results show COVID vaccine 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15

Pfizer researchers say the study involved more than 2,200 kids between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

But, it has yet to be authorized by the FDA for that age group.

RELATED: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines found highly effective in CDC study

"There's a couple of barriers, but each one is slowly getting knocked down, and as each one gets knocked down, it's not like a magic switch that gets turned on. It's a dimmer where everything we do is a step closer to normalcy," said Dr. Kenny Bahn with UCSF Fresno.

Officials believe that administering the vaccine to those under the age of 16 will be beneficial as more schools fully reopen.

RELATED: Children now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says


