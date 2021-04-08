Health officials await green light to vaccinate younger people against COVID

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County health officials are waiting for the green light to start vaccinating younger residents against COVID-19.Several studies have been performed on children to see the effectiveness of vaccines.Earlier this month, Pfizer announced its trials showed 100% efficacy in kids as young as 12.Pfizer researchers say the study involved more than 2,200 kids between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.But, it has yet to be authorized by the FDA for that age group."There's a couple of barriers, but each one is slowly getting knocked down, and as each one gets knocked down, it's not like a magic switch that gets turned on. It's a dimmer where everything we do is a step closer to normalcy," said Dr. Kenny Bahn with UCSF Fresno.Officials believe that administering the vaccine to those under the age of 16 will be beneficial as more schools fully reopen.