WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 killed, multiple injured after stabbing in Fresno County, deputies say

Amanda Aguilar Image
ByAmanda Aguilar KFSN logo
Thursday, April 20, 2023 12:31PM
1 killed, multiple injured after stabbings in Fresno County: Deputies
EMBED <>More Videos

A homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing in Fresno County that claimed one life and sent several other people to the hospital.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing in Fresno County that claimed one life and sent several other people to the hospital.

It happened before midnight Wednesday at a home on Hughes near South Avenue, just southwest of Easton.

At this time, deputies have confirmed one person is dead from the stabbing.

There is no word on how the attack may have taken place, but they did say that several people were injured.

Deputies have been looking for evidence and interviewing witnesses.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW