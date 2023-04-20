A homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing in Fresno County that claimed one life and sent several other people to the hospital.

1 killed, multiple injured after stabbing in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing in Fresno County that claimed one life and sent several other people to the hospital.

It happened before midnight Wednesday at a home on Hughes near South Avenue, just southwest of Easton.

At this time, deputies have confirmed one person is dead from the stabbing.

There is no word on how the attack may have taken place, but they did say that several people were injured.

Deputies have been looking for evidence and interviewing witnesses.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.