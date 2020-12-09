Central CA COVID-19 updates: Latest ICU capacities, stay-home order restrictions

Here's the latest information on Central California's ICU bed capacity. Swipe down for the latest on the regional stay-home order and other coronavirus updates.
Central California ICU Capacity by County
Updated 12/12/20, 12:30 pm: The California Department of Public Health has released the latest ICU capacities across Central California:
The San Joaquin Valley has the least available space of any region in California. On Saturday, the region's capacity dropped to 0%, according to the state. The updated number of available ICU beds has not been released for Saturday.
December 12, 2020
12:30 PM
San Joaquin Valley's ICU capacity drops to 0%, CA Department of Public Health says
Central California's ICU availability dropped on Saturday to 0%, a dramatic drop from Friday's 4.5%. The region still has the lowest ICU capacity in the entire state. Southern California is at 5.3%, the Bay Area is at 17.6%, Northern California is at 27.4% and the Greater Sacramento Region is at 12.7%.
Dec. 11, 2020
7:15 pm
COVID-19 vaccine on its way to CA, could reach by this weekend
California Governor Gavin Newsom said 327,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to the state and could arrive as early as this weekend. His announcement came minutes after the FDA authorized emergency use of the vaccine for the country. Fresno County is set to receive 7,800 Pfizer vaccines in the first shipment and thousands more in late December from other manufacturers.
12:30 pm
California breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day as crisis reaches new peak
California has broken a single-day record for new coronavirus cases Friday, as an additional 35,648 people are reported positive. That brings the state's seven-day average of new cases to 22,456 people per day. That's a new COVID-19 infection more than every four seconds. Read more here.
12:12 pm
San Joaquin Valley's ICU capacity increases to 4.5%, CA Department of Public Health says
Central California's ICU availability increased on Friday to 4.5%, up from Thursday's shocking 1.9% report. The region still has the lowest ICU capacity in the entire state. Southern California is at 6.2%, the Bay Area is at 16.7%, Northern California is at 26.6% and the Greater Sacramento Region is at 14.8%.
12:00 pm
White House says FDA chief's job on the line if vaccine isn't authorized by end of day
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day. Sources tell ABC News that Meadows suggested his job could be on the line if his agency doesn't authorize the emergency use for the vaccine. Latest here.
6:20 am
California DMV suspends behind-the-wheel driving tests for second time this year
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is putting a hold on behind-the-wheel driving tests as the state grapples with another spike in COVID-19 cases. The temporary suspension of the tests will last at least two weeks and begins on December 14, according to the department.
5 am
HHS secretary: FDA intends to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told "Good Morning America" that the FDA informed Pfizer that it intends to grant emergency use to its COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for the latest.
Dec. 10, 2020
5:40 pm
Fresno City Council declares state of emergency
The Fresno City Council has declared a state of emergency due to insufficient ICU beds and medical personnel in the county. The council said on Thursday evening that all 247 ICU beds in the county are currently full and the city will now have to use its 'overflow bed capacity' at the Fresno Convention Center - which are not ICU beds. The council is asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom for "immediate relief" to help increase ICU capacity, medical staffing and COVID-19 vaccine allocation to the region.
The council also says in its declaration that if coronavirus cases continue to surge, the city reserves the right to enforce local and state emergency orders, especially against mass gatherings and illegal concerts and events.
4:00 pm
Fresno Superior Court suspends civil, criminal jury trials till January
The Fresno Superior Court announced it will suspend civil and criminal jury trials until January 11, 2021, and will limit some other operations, in response to surging coronavirus rates in the region.
3:00 pm
28 Visalia Unified students in quarantine
28 students in two Visalia Unified elementary school classes have been placed in quarantine after the school district was notified that someone who tested positive for COVID-19 was on campus. The students at the two sites, Mineral King and Denton Elementary, will continue to attend classes via distance learning during the quarantine. School officials have also decided to delay the return of students from third to sixth grade in the district.
12:30 pm
San Joaquin Valley's ICU capacity drops to 1.9%
The San Joaquin Valley's ICU capacity has fallen once again. The California Department of Public Health reported the region had dropped from 4.2% capacity to 1.9% on Thursday. Southern California is at 7.7%, the Bay Area is at 17.8%, Northern California is at 30.8% and the Greater Sacramento Region is at 13.3%.
7:30 am
FDA authorizes first over-the-counter, non-prescription COVID-19 test kit for home use
The US Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for the first non-prescription, over-the-counter COVID-19 test kit for at-home use. Click here to read more.
6:00 am
FDA authorizes first over-the-counter, non-prescription COVID-19 test kit for home use
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the U.S.: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company's data for any red flags. Thursday's meeting of the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory panel is likely the last step before a U.S. decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot. Latest on the meeting here.
Dec. 9, 2020
11:30 pm
Fresno's Catholic bishop now backs use of COVID-19 vaccines
As access to COVID-19 vaccinations comes closer to reality, the Diocese of Fresno is clarifying where it stands on Central California's Catholics getting the shot. Click here to read more.
6:30 pm
Fresno County health officials worry nursing homes will be hit by staffing shortages soon
Health officials in Fresno County are predicting nursing facilities will be next to feel the impact of a healthcare worker shortage. "Another wild card, which I keep reminding my team will no doubt play its hand probably at the most inopportune moment, is that skilled nursing facilities or long-term care facilities will have a staffing crisis," said Fresno County's interim health officer.
1:30 pm
Greater Sacramento area joins regional stay at home order
ICU capacity in the Greater Sacramento region has dropped below 15% as of Wednesday, and the area will go into a stay at home order on Thursday.
12:50 am
Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade canceled due to stay-home order
The Downtown Fresno Partnership has canceled this year's drive-thru Christmas parade scheduled for December 12 due to the new regional stay-home order.
9:30 am
CA updates stay-home order guidelines, allows playgrounds to reopen
California updated it's stay-home order guidelines, and now allows for playgrounds to remain open. "Playgrounds may remain open to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise," the state said. Playgrounds located at schools must follow COVID-19 guidelines for schools. See the latest rules for the stay-home order here.
6 am
Fresno City Council tables discussion on proposed law that would prohibit large gatherings
Fresno residents won't know until later this week how city council members will vote on a proposal to limit household gatherings. The discussion was tabled at Tuesday's meeting. The next city council meeting is Thursday.
Dec. 8, 2020
7 pm
Health officials concerned about Fresno County's shrinking number of ICU beds
With coronavirus cases on the rise across the nation, Fresno County is running out of beds to treat the sickest COVID patients. Health officials say medical centers are so overwhelmed with critically ill coronavirus patients they're forced to make room in other hospital areas.
6:40 pm
Alternative COVID-19 care site in Porterville could reactivate soon
Tulare County health officials revealed Tuesday that the California Department of Public Health is considering moving the site from a 'warm' to 'active' status as soon as next week if it can be appropriately staffed. Click here for more details.
9 am
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective, studies suggest
New results on a possible COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective, but questions remain about how well it may help protect those over 55 - a key concern for a vaccine that health officials hope to rely on around the world because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.
8:30 am
US sees deadliest COVID-19 week since April
The US is nearing 15 million total reported COVID-19 infections, and daily deaths are near a record levels. The country averaged about 2,237 daily coronavirus deaths across a week -- just below its highest-ever average of 2,241, set on April 24, Johns Hopkins University data show.
7:30 am
Kaweah Delta modifies visiting policy amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
Kaweah Delta also modified its visiting guidelines. Only one visitor is allowed during a patient's stay. Visiting hours have also been reduced to 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm.
6:30 am
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 -- offering the world's first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots.
Dec. 7, 2020
10:45 pm
Multiple Central CA counties reach 0% ICU capacity, CA Department of Public Health says
The California Department of Public Health announced Fresno, Madera, and Kings Counties have reached 0% ICU Capacity as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.
4 pm
Fresno City Council considers law against large gatherings
The Fresno City Council prepares to discuss an ordinance that would prohibit gatherings of 15 people or more. Meanwhile, the Fresno Police Department said it won't enforce it.
11 am
Yosemite National Park reduces hours in response to state lockdown
Yosemite National Park is adjusting its hours in response to California's latest stay-home order. Beginning Monday, the park is open from 8 am to 5 pm for day-use activities only. The park will be closed and locked after 5 pm. Some services and facilities are limited and lodging and campgrounds are closed.
10:45 am
California to expand smartphone COVID-19 alert tool statewide
California is rolling out a voluntary smartphone tool to alert people if they spent time near someone who tests positive for the coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations soar throughout the state. Click here for more details.
9:30 am
'Vast majority' of California under stay-at-home order, Newsom says
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference Monday morning that intensive care capacity reached critical levels in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. Click here for more details.
8 am
Fresno church says it'll stay open despite new stay-home order
Senior Pastor Jim Franklin said Cornerstone Church in downtown Fresno would continue to meet indoors as they provided essential services, despite the new stay-home order.
12 am
San Joaquin Valley stay-home order goes in effect for 3 weeks
As California hospitals struggle with an influx of mounting COVID-19 cases, the state imposed a stay-home order for the San Joaquin Valley region after the area's ICU capacity fell below 15%, affecting 12 counties. Click here for more details.
