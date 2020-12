Central CA COVID-19 updates: Latest ICU capacities, stay-home order restrictions

Central California ICU Capacity by County

Fresno County: 8 open beds

Kings County: 1 open beds

Madera County: 7 open bed

Merced County: 8 opens beds

Mariposa County: Does not have Intensive Care Unit

Tulare County: 7 open beds

December 12, 2020

Dec. 11, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos California Gov. Gavin Newsom said 327,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to the state and could arrive as early as this weekend.

Dec. 10, 2020

Dec. 9, 2020

Dec. 8, 2020

Dec. 7, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A surge in COVID-19 cases has impacted California and the communities in the Central Valley. The San Joaquin Valley has been placed on a stay-home order as local hospitals are strained.Here's the latest information on Central California's ICU bed capacity.The California Department of Public Health has released the latest ICU capacities across Central California:The San Joaquin Valley has the least available space of any region in California. On Saturday, the region's capacity dropped to 0%, according to the state. The updated number of available ICU beds has not been released for Saturday.Central California's ICU availability dropped on Saturday to 0%, a dramatic drop from Friday's 4.5%. The region still has the lowest ICU capacity in the entire state. Southern California is at 5.3%, the Bay Area is at 17.6%, Northern California is at 27.4% and the Greater Sacramento Region is at 12.7%.California Governor Gavin Newsom said 327,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to the state and could arrive as early as this weekend. His announcement came minutes after the FDA authorized emergency use of the vaccine for the country. Fresno County is set to receive 7,800 Pfizer vaccines in the first shipment and thousands more in late December from other manufacturers.California has broken a single-day record for new coronavirus cases Friday, as an additional 35,648 people are reported positive. That brings the state's seven-day average of new cases to 22,456 people per day. That's a new COVID-19 infection more than every four seconds. Read more here. Central California's ICU availability increased on Friday to 4.5%, up from Thursday's shocking 1.9% report. The region still has the lowest ICU capacity in the entire state. Southern California is at 6.2%, the Bay Area is at 16.7%, Northern California is at 26.6% and the Greater Sacramento Region is at 14.8%.White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day. Sources tell ABC News that Meadows suggested his job could be on the line if his agency doesn't authorize the emergency use for the vaccine. Latest here. The California Department of Motor Vehicles is putting a hold on behind-the-wheel driving tests as the state grapples with another spike in COVID-19 cases. The temporary suspension of the tests will last at least two weeks and begins on December 14, according to the department.U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told "Good Morning America" that the FDA informed Pfizer that it intends to grant emergency use to its COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for the latest The Fresno City Council has declared a state of emergency due to insufficient ICU beds and medical personnel in the county. The council said on Thursday evening that all 247 ICU beds in the county are currently full and the city will now have to use its 'overflow bed capacity' at the Fresno Convention Center - which are not ICU beds. The council is asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom for "immediate relief" to help increase ICU capacity, medical staffing and COVID-19 vaccine allocation to the region.The council also says in its declaration that if coronavirus cases continue to surge, the city reserves the right to enforce local and state emergency orders, especially against mass gatherings and illegal concerts and events.The Fresno Superior Court announced it will suspend civil and criminal jury trials until January 11, 2021, and will limit some other operations, in response to surging coronavirus rates in the region.28 students in two Visalia Unified elementary school classes have been placed in quarantine after the school district was notified that someone who tested positive for COVID-19 was on campus. The students at the two sites, Mineral King and Denton Elementary, will continue to attend classes via distance learning during the quarantine. School officials have also decided to delay the return of students from third to sixth grade in the district.The San Joaquin Valley's ICU capacity has fallen once again. The California Department of Public Health reported the region had dropped from 4.2% capacity to 1.9% on Thursday. Southern California is at 7.7%, the Bay Area is at 17.8%, Northern California is at 30.8% and the Greater Sacramento Region is at 13.3%.The US Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for the first non-prescription, over-the-counter COVID-19 test kit for at-home use. Click here to read more Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the U.S.: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company's data for any red flags. Thursday's meeting of the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory panel is likely the last step before a U.S. decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot. Latest on the meeting here As access to COVID-19 vaccinations comes closer to reality, the Diocese of Fresno is clarifying where it stands on Central California's Catholics getting the shot. Click here to read more Health officials in Fresno County are predicting nursing facilities will be next to feel the impact of a healthcare worker shortage. "Another wild card, which I keep reminding my team will no doubt play its hand probably at the most inopportune moment, is that skilled nursing facilities or long-term care facilities will have a staffing crisis," said Fresno County's interim health officer.ICU capacity in the Greater Sacramento region has dropped below 15% as of Wednesday, and the area will go into a stay at home order on Thursday.The Downtown Fresno Partnership has canceled this year's drive-thru Christmas parade scheduled for December 12 due to the new regional stay-home order.California updated it's stay-home order guidelines, and now allows for playgrounds to remain open. "Playgrounds may remain open to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise," the state said. Playgrounds located at schools must follow COVID-19 guidelines for schools. See the latest rules for the stay-home order here Fresno residents won't know until later this week how city council members will vote on a proposal to limit household gatherings. The discussion was tabled at Tuesday's meeting. The next city council meeting is Thursday.With coronavirus cases on the rise across the nation, Fresno County is running out of beds to treat the sickest COVID patients . Health officials say medical centers are so overwhelmed with critically ill coronavirus patients they're forced to make room in other hospital areas.Tulare County health officials revealed Tuesday that the California Department of Public Health is considering moving the site from a 'warm' to 'active' status as soon as next week if it can be appropriately staffed. Click here for more details New results on a possible COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective, but questions remain about how well it may help protect those over 55 - a key concern for a vaccine that health officials hope to rely on around the world because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.The US is nearing 15 million total reported COVID-19 infections, and daily deaths are near a record levels. The country averaged about 2,237 daily coronavirus deaths across a week -- just below its highest-ever average of 2,241, set on April 24, Johns Hopkins University data show.Kaweah Delta also modified its visiting guidelines. Only one visitor is allowed during a patient's stay. Visiting hours have also been reduced to 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm.Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 -- offering the world's first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots.The California Department of Public Health announced Fresno, Madera, and Kings Counties have reached 0% ICU Capacity as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.The Fresno City Council prepares to discuss an ordinance that would prohibit gatherings of 15 people or more . Meanwhile, the Fresno Police Department said it won't enforce it.Yosemite National Park is adjusting its hours in response to California's latest stay-home order . Beginning Monday, the park is open from 8 am to 5 pm for day-use activities only. The park will be closed and locked after 5 pm. Some services and facilities are limited and lodging and campgrounds are closed.California is rolling out a voluntary smartphone tool to alert people if they spent time near someone who tests positive for the coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations soar throughout the state. Click here for more details Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference Monday morning that intensive care capacity reached critical levels in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. Click here for more details Senior Pastor Jim Franklin said Cornerstone Church in downtown Fresno would continue to meet indoors as they provided essential services, despite the new stay-home order.As California hospitals struggle with an influx of mounting COVID-19 cases, the state imposed a stay-home order for the San Joaquin Valley region after the area's ICU capacity fell below 15%, affecting 12 counties. Click here for more details