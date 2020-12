Fresno is considering a law against large gatherings, police say they won't enforce it

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the Fresno City Council prepares to vote on an ordinance that would prohibit gatherings of 15 people or more, the Fresno Police Department is already saying it won't enforce it.The vote, which is expected to take place on Tuesday during a 4 pm special city council meeting, would introduce an emergency amendment to the Fresno Municipal Code that make gatherings of 15 or more people a fineable offense.Under the proposed amendment, a $1,000 fine would be issued to the property owner for the first offense and would increase to $5,000 for the second offense and $10,000 for any offenses after that.Chief Andy Hall released a statement on Monday, saying his department will not be enforcing the law if it is approved by the council and will instead focus their efforts on violent crime.Chief Hall's entire statement can be read below:The proposed amendment comes after a state stay-at-home order was issued over the weekend.