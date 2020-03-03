identity theft

2 Fresno Co. identity thieves caught on camera arrested 4 months later

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A serial burglar and suspect linked to several cases of identity fraud is in custody Monday night.

For the last four months, Fresno County detectives have been trying to track down 39-year-old Sarah Avedisian.

RELATED: 2 Fresno County identity thieves caught on camera shopping at Walmart with stolen credit card

Monday, she was arrested on several charges, including burglary.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dewey Lacomb was also arrested in connection to similar crimes last week.

Detectives say with Sara Avedisian in custody, they believe it will have an immediate positive impact on the community, reducing mail theft and identity theft in Fresno County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimefresno county sheriff departmentidentity theft
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IDENTITY THEFT
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
Merced identity thieves caught with 80 stolen credit cards, 100 checks
Police made bust on big identity theft ring in Southeast Fresno
Suspect arrested after stealing identities, cars and thousands of dollars from innocent victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News