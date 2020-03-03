2 Fresno Co. identity thieves caught on camera arrested 4 months later

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A serial burglar and suspect linked to several cases of identity fraud is in custody Monday night.For the last four months, Fresno County detectives have been trying to track down 39-year-old Sarah Avedisian.Monday, she was arrested on several charges, including burglary.Thirty-seven-year-old Dewey Lacomb was also arrested in connection to similar crimes last week.Detectives say with Sara Avedisian in custody, they believe it will have an immediate positive impact on the community, reducing mail theft and identity theft in Fresno County.