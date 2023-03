FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened west of Kerman.

Deputies responded to the area of West Jensen and Butte Avenue at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

His condition is unknown at this time.

One person has been detained.

It is unknown what lead up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

