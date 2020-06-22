Zero dollar bail extended at Fresno County Jail for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak at North Jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The controversial "zero dollar bail" policy has been extended in Fresno County for 90 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the North Jail in the Fresno County Jail.There are currently 1,200 people quarantined at the Fresno County Jail after 13 inmates who were transferred from the jail to Wasco State Prison tested positive for COVID-19.Last week, a majority of the state's Judicial Council voted to remove the statewide $0 bail policy last week, and the program ended on Saturday, June 20.The goal behind the policy is that releasing lower-level criminals, the risk of spreading the coronavirus would be reduced since jail populations would be minimized.The zero dollar bail policy has been controversial. County sheriffs said they saw some of the suspects they released - accused of committing another crime, sometimes within hours of their release.This time, Fresno County will make a few changes to the policy. Among them, suspects will not be eligible for release if they are accused of car theft, child abuse, elder abuse, or assault with a deadly weapon that could cause serious injury.