Coronavirus

Zero dollar bail extended at Fresno County Jail for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak at North Jail

FILE (KFSN) -- This May 13, 2020 photo, shows the front entrance of the Fresno County Main Detention Facility in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The controversial "zero dollar bail" policy has been extended in Fresno County for 90 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the North Jail in the Fresno County Jail.

There are currently 1,200 people quarantined at the Fresno County Jail after 13 inmates who were transferred from the jail to Wasco State Prison tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, a majority of the state's Judicial Council voted to remove the statewide $0 bail policy last week, and the program ended on Saturday, June 20.

RELATED: California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end June 20th

The goal behind the policy is that releasing lower-level criminals, the risk of spreading the coronavirus would be reduced since jail populations would be minimized.

The zero dollar bail policy has been controversial. County sheriffs said they saw some of the suspects they released - accused of committing another crime, sometimes within hours of their release.

RELATED: Public defenders appearing in court by video after COVID-19 outbreak at Fresno Co. Jail

This time, Fresno County will make a few changes to the policy. Among them, suspects will not be eligible for release if they are accused of car theft, child abuse, elder abuse, or assault with a deadly weapon that could cause serious injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobailoutcoronavirus californiajailcoronavirusfresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville reopening June 23 with 'modifications'
Coronavirus California: Updates on state's response to COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Public defenders appearing in court by video after COVID-19 outbreak at Fresno Co. Jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Central Unified board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post
Central California coronavirus cases
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Madera NAACP leads march to demand justice after Breonna Taylor's death
Inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville reopening June 23 with 'modifications'
Show More
Police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck man in central Fresno
Man shot in Visalia neighborhood, police searching for suspect
Donations needed to help fund 2020 Kingsburg Fireworks Show
Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
28-year-old arrested for shooting Merced man during domestic dispute
More TOP STORIES News