2 inmates, 3 correctional officers at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say

FILE (KFSN) -- This May 13, 2020 photo, shows the front entrance of the Fresno County Main Detention Facility in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two other inmates and three correctional officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Officials at the Fresno County Jail starting offering COVID-19 testing on Tuesday to as many as 1,200 inmates.

RELATED: Part of Fresno County jail under quarantine after 13 inmates test positive for COVID-19

Last week, the entire North Jail was quarantined after deputies learned about 13 inmates who tested positive for the virus after being transported to Wasco.



Sheriff's officials say they cannot force inmates to be tested, but anyone inside the jail who wants to be tested can be administered one.

RELATED: Zero dollar bail extended at Fresno County Jail for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak at North Jail
