2 inmates, 3 correctional officers at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say

Prior to the identification of an outbreak in the north jail, the office had conducted 630 tests (usually 3 per inmate, so they tested about 210 inmates.)

They had confirmed six cases. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) June 24, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two other inmates and three correctional officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.Officials at the Fresno County Jail starting offering COVID-19 testing on Tuesday to as many as 1,200 inmates.Last week, the entire North Jail was quarantined after deputies learned about 13 inmates who tested positive for the virus after being transported to Wasco.Sheriff's officials say they cannot force inmates to be tested, but anyone inside the jail who wants to be tested can be administered one.