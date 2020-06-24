2 inmates, 3 correctional officers at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say

Officials at the Fresno County Jail starting offering COVID-19 testing on Tuesday to as many as 1,200 inmates.
RELATED: Part of Fresno County jail under quarantine after 13 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Last week, the entire North Jail was quarantined after deputies learned about 13 inmates who tested positive for the virus after being transported to Wasco.
Prior to the identification of an outbreak in the north jail, the office had conducted 630 tests (usually 3 per inmate, so they tested about 210 inmates.)— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) June 24, 2020
They had confirmed six cases.
Sheriff's officials say they cannot force inmates to be tested, but anyone inside the jail who wants to be tested can be administered one.
RELATED: Zero dollar bail extended at Fresno County Jail for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak at North Jail