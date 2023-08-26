Fresno Co. League of Mexican-American Women to celebrate 50 years with special gala

Local Latinas are taking action together by raising over half a million dollars in scholarships.

FRESNO, Calf. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County League of Mexican American Women is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style.

"The gala itself, we named it the Golden Jubilee. It will be at the Grand 1401," Graciela Anaya said. "When people come in, they can expect valet parking. We're gonna have a special pink carpet, Rosa Mexicano is our official color. Entertainment by band Monsanto, catering by Pardinis."

It's a party with a purpose, an elegant fundraiser for local student scholarships. Buying a ticket is an investment that pays off.

"Having that helping hand providing you know Latinos in the community with this opportunity to attain their education has been important," Martha Espinosa said. "It can be the difference between them staying in college or pursuing college."

The gala will also celebrate the past and present contributions of local Latinas.

"The League of Mexican American women was founded in 1973 by a group of ladies that work within the community that wanted to inspire change," Espinosa said. "You know, we stand on the shoulders of giants. We have had some incredible founders. The league is made up of incredible women throughout Fresno County. These women are highly accomplished women that run households, they run businesses. These women come together because they want to create and transform our community."

Latinas with a legacy of taking action together.

"This is truly an event that we have been planning these last few years and are so excited to have everyone join us," Anaya said.

The League's 50th Gala is Saturday, September 9 at the Grand 1401 and ABC30 Action News is a proud sponsor of this event.

To get tickets, click here.