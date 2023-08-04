DNA identifies suspect in Fresno County murder from 30 years ago, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies say DNA has identified an alleged suspect in a Fresno County murder from 30 years ago.

In October 1993, Fresno County Sheriff's detectives responded to in a vineyard near Orange and Manning Avenues in Fresno County.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of an unclothed woman who had been shot and stabbed to death.

She was later identified as 31-year-old Bernice Wright, aka "Vi" of Fresno.

In 2021, the case was reviewed and it revealed a DNA hit in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database.

From the DNA hit, the suspect was identified as Manuel Aguilar Mendoza, who is 49 years old today.

Mendoza is also known to be referred to as Miguel Mendoza, Miguel Barragan, Aguilar, Manuel Purvandro Acosta, Miguel Costa and Manuel Barragan.

Deputies describe Mendoza as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes, who is 5'10 and weighs 150 pounds.

He is known to travel to and from Mexico and the USA.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mendoza, you are asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers. You may also be eligible for a cash reward.

