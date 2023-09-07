Fresno County man honoring late parents by reopening orchard

A Fresno County man is honoring his late parents by reopening the Orchard they were so passionate about sharing with the community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nestled between Auberry and Shaver Lake on the Eastern side of the mountain, you'll find a 40-acre apple orchard boasting nine varieties of organic apples.

The Orchard at Meadow Lakes has been family-run since 1983.

With Joe and Joanne Weirick at the helm, the property was also home to countless memories, delectable apple pies and blue-ribbon winning pear vinaigrette.

"My parents were award-winning, they were the nicest people," says James Weirick. "They were so open, loving and loved to run this orchard. They love to sell to people and have school children here. It was really important to me to bring that back to life."

Continuing that legacy, their son James and his partner, Tami, are breathing new life into the orchard.

"I want to try to replicate the love and the caring that my parents showed for all of the people that visited here," James said.

That includes re-opening Joanne's gift shop.

"I sort of just wanted to open something in the likeness of her, but just updated, more modern, so working with more vendors than just having the apple farm," Tami said. "I'm trying to help people start businesses as well, so working with the local community mountains, trying to keep all the money here."

Products from 17 Fresno County businesses line the shelves.

You can pair baked goods with Coffee roasted in Oakhurst.

Try out organic skin care products or soaps and lotions made from goat milk. Artwork and woodwork add to the fun gift-giving ideas.

Tami says the variety was inspired by her years traveling abroad.

"They have all of these local handmade goods, they really support each other and I love that it reminded me so much of home," she said. "I thought we have the same things as Greece, but we have better soil than they do."

The property also serves as an event space -- open for weddings, corporate events, baby showers and field trips.

