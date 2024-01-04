Fresno County prepares for California primary election

The governor has not yet announced when the special election will be for the District 20 race.

There are only 62 days left until California's presidential primary election.

There are only 62 days left until California's presidential primary election.

There are only 62 days left until California's presidential primary election.

There are only 62 days left until California's presidential primary election.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are only 62 days left until California's presidential primary election.

"We've sent out our first notices to voters, letting them know which party they are registered for and, if they are not registered for one of our parties, what their options are if they wish to vote in a presidential race," said James Kus, Fresno County Clerk Registrar of Voters.

Kus says with the election quickly approaching. They are working as fast as they can to turn around ballots with 510,000 registered voters in Fresno County.

He says February 5, voters can expect ballots in the mail as well as early in-person voting to start at the county elections office.

On February 24, 10 voting centers will open across the county, and on March 2, all 53 will open.

But that's not the only election his office is preparing for.

"Congressional District 20 is in vacancy at the end of December 31. The governor will call a vacancy election, which will have a primary and a general," said Kus.

That race to replace Kevin McCarthy now includes 11 candidates.

Kus estimates the special election alone will cost around $250,000 to $300,000.

The presidential primary will cost around $3 million for the county.

As you head to the ballot box, Fresno State political science professor Thomas Holyoke says it's important to be informed.

"The main thing is that people need to be very aware of misinformation. Partially because it's become an increasingly well-used political tactic," said Holyoke.

While the Fresno county clerk's office is planning for a 50% voter turnout, Holyoke says he expects political participation to be slim.

"Because the voters aren't excited about their presidential choices, and chances are they may not vote at all, so of course no one else on the ballot would pick up their votes either. I think one of the biggest problems we're facing this election is low voter turnout," said Holyoke.

But regardless of who's at the top of the ticket, both Kus and Holyoke say your vote can make a difference.

"This is your opportunity to have your voice heard at the federal, at the state, at the local level," said Kus.

"So to individual votes do matter. So, people need to get out to the polls and do their basic civic duty. but they need to be informed when they do it," said Holyoke.

The governor has not yet announced when the special election will be for the District 20 race.

The general election will take place later this year on November 5.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.