No property tax delays, no new emergency order from Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is not postponing property tax payments due April 10 and so far, it's not issuing emergency orders after the state's 'stay at home' order Thursday night.County leaders tell Action News they didn't want to issue any restrictions beyond the governor's guidelines.Supervisors are trying to work with the state to make sure some industries - like residential construction - are exempt. They say this shouldn't be a 'one size fits all' approach when they believe the outbreak is more serious in densely populated counties."Those counties, in my opinion, should be operating a little bit differently than say Mono or Inyo County or evening Fresno County," said Supervisor Nathan Magsig. "We're 6,000 square miles. We're already apart a lot more."The county focused in particular on keeping agriculture flowing from farms to processing plants to truckers and grocery stores.Supervisor Buddy Mendes says it's all functioning for now."I know in the meat industry they're running as hard as they can to keep up," he said. "Dairy also. Same thing."They say their public health officer hasn't made any more restrictive recommendations and they're concerned about overreacting before widespread community acquired cases make it necessary to act."My fear is if we clamp down too early, that of course is going to have some devastating impacts to the economy, maybe too soon, but we need to take a measured approach," Supervisor Magsig said.Public health officials say they have no confirmed community spread cases yet, but they expect it'll happen.The county Department of Public Works and Planning did decide to close all overnight camping at Lost Lake Park and Choinumni Park effective Monday, March 23.Supervisors tell us their workload is much higher now, but they're committed to the task and hopeful this will pass before too long."I wake up every morning and count my blessings," Supervisor Magsig said. "Even though we're in the middle of a crisis. We have a lot to be thankful for."Clovis city leaders will vote on a new emergency measure Saturday and other cities could do the same.