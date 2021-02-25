'The book was good': Fresno dog leaves apology letter after eating his owner's library book

A Fresno County pup named Frank owned up to eating his owner's library book that she checked out from the Fig Garden Regional Library in Fresno.
He even "wrote" an apology letter, which was shared on social media by the Fresno County Public Library.
Frank said it was just an honest case of miscommunication.
"My mom is always talking about how good James Patterson books are, and I misunderstood what she meant by 'good.'" Turns out, she was not talking about eating those books," the letter said.
Frank said he and his mom were sorry about ruining the book and that she would pay for a new one. The pup's owner left the letter and a picture of an ashamed-looking Frank for the library staff.
And while Frank said he was remorseful about the situation, he couldn't deny that "the book was good."
Read the full letter below: