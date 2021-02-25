pets

'The book was good': Fresno dog leaves apology letter after eating his owner's library book

A Fresno County pup named Frank owned up to eating his owner's library book that she checked out from the Fig Garden Regional Library in Fresno.

He even "wrote" an apology letter to the library, which was shared on social media by Fresno County Public Library.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may have heard of the longtime excuse, "My dog ate my homework." But what about "My dog ate my library book?"

A Fresno County pup named Frank owned up to eating his owner's library book that she checked out from the Fig Garden Regional Library in Fresno.

He even "wrote" an apology letter, which was shared on social media by the Fresno County Public Library.

Frank said it was just an honest case of miscommunication.

"My mom is always talking about how good James Patterson books are, and I misunderstood what she meant by 'good.'" Turns out, she was not talking about eating those books," the letter said.

Frank said he and his mom were sorry about ruining the book and that she would pay for a new one. The pup's owner left the letter and a picture of an ashamed-looking Frank for the library staff.

And while Frank said he was remorseful about the situation, he couldn't deny that "the book was good."

Read the full letter below:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresno countydogsbookspetsfresnoanimals
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
Dog inherits $5 million in owner's will
The lovebirds who love birds
Dog rescued from side of cliff in Merced County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley counties ramp up vaccine rollout with new state vaccine sites, pharmacy partnerships
California halts system of shared vaccine codes after misuse
Court allows temporary restraining order against Tower Theatre
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
EDD fails to withhold taxes on benefits, leaving jobless with bill
CalFresh benefits increased 15% through end of June
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Show More
More CA prison inmates receive 1st dose of COVID vaccine
Map shows where recall Newsom signatures are coming from
Costco raises its minimum wage to $16 an hour
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
More TOP STORIES News