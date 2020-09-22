Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Fresno County to allow residents who lost their home to re-enter

Deputies expect the return to be a difficult one, and will have mental health professionals on standby.
By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Not much is left standing in Alder Springs or Pine Ridge.

Brick chimneys and foundation slabs are the remnants of dozens of homes after the Creek Fire tore through the area.

Many homeowners have struggled with this reality, but will now get to see it for themselves.

"We wanted to give them the one opportunity to actually set their boots on the ground, sift through what they can on their property and salvage any items they might want," said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Over the next two days, people living off Auberry Road between Pinecone Road and Highway 168 will be able to see what's left.

You won't be allowed to stay, just visit between 10 am and 4 pm and only if your property was destroyed.

"If your house is still standing and you live in that zone you will not be admitted," he said "If you live in a neighboring zone, you will not be admitted."

On Tuesday the first group of people will be allowed in.

A map released by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office shows the first re-entry area in light blue.



On Wednesday, those living in the dark blue zone can visit, this includes Alder Springs.

Deputies expect the return to be a difficult one, and will have mental health professionals on standby.

"Having to rebuild from the ground is truly traumatic for people," he said. "This is literally everything they own for many of them."

Residents haven't been allowed back since they were forced to evacuate more than 2 weeks ago, and the area remains under a mandatory evacuation order.

At the moment PG&E crews are working to restore power to the few homes still standing.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office plans on allowing entry into other areas as they become safe.

Deputies are encouraging those returning to bring a box with them as they will be able to retrieve and take back smaller items.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresno countydisasterdestroyed homescreek firewildfire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 27% containment
Newsom gives update on EDD's 2-week reset
Craft beer sales go to supporting those affected by Creek Fire
Creek Fire: Community shows appreciation for firefighters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 280,425 acres burned with 30% containment
17-year-old boy killed in east central Fresno shooting
SQF Complex Fire: 137,508 acres burned, 33% contained
Fresno Police see dramatic rise in shootings, homicides
1,000 rally to reopen businesses in Fresno County
Fire officials declare progress in fight against SQF Complex
KCUSD submitting waiver to bring students back in person
Show More
Newsom gives update on EDD's 2-week reset
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
Man crashes on Highway 99 in Fresno after being shot
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News