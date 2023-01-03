Auberry Road closes in Alder Springs after rain washes out shoulder

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portion of Auberry Road will be shut down on Monday night as crews work to fix damage caused by recent storms.

The closure was scheduled to begin at dusk in the Alder Springs area.

The Fresno County Department of Public Works says rain has caused part of the shoulder along that section of Auberry Road to erode and break away.

The road is expected to stay closed throughout the night as crews make repairs.

That means Auberry Road can no longer be used as a detour around the closure on Highway 168 that was caused by a rockslide over the weekend.

The slide is blocking the route between Prather and Shaver Lake, which also impacts travel to China Peak.

The only detour that is now open for drivers in Tollhouse Road.