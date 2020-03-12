Coronavirus

Fresno Co. superintendents discuss school districts' response to COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials with the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools announced its steps to reduce the spreading of the novel coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

The decision is in response to Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health's recommendation to cancel large gatherings with over 250 people.

Superintendents from Fresno, Clovis, Central, Sanger and Kings Canyon said they would cancel "non-essential" activities for students, such as field trips, sports activities and award ceremonies.

Classes will remain in session, officials said.

Officials said that the superintendents are remaining in communication with each other and the community to monitor the situation.

WATCH: Fresno Co. superintendents discuss school districts' response to COVID-19 concerns


This is a developing story.
