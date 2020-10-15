Clovis Unified gets approval to reopen schools, other Fresno County schools could reopen faster

Starting Thursday, Fresno County schools can simply fill out an attestation form, file it with the the health department, and reopen.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified has received a waiver from the state to open schools.

A spokesperson tells Action News that the district plans to open elementary schools in the beginning of November, but the plan must first be approved by the Clovis Unified School Board.

Fresno Unified also tell Action News that it is expected to hear back on its waiver application soon.

Also, since Fresno County has been in the red tier for more than two weeks, the Health Department tells Action News that schools will no longer need to apply for a waiver.

Instead, starting Thursday, schools can simply fill out an attestation form, file it with the Fresno County Health Department and reopen.

Of course, students who return will have a far from normal school experience.

There won't be a lot of mixing outside and playing, and masks and social distancing will be a must for all students and staff.

At most, 15 to 16 students will be in a classroom and in order to maintain social distance, schedules will have to be rearranged. It will be a struggle for larger districts like Clovis Unified.

Right now, the district has surveys out to students and teachers to get feedback on what an ideal hybrid schedule would look like.

But it will be up to each individual Fresno County district when to bring their kids back and at what capacity.

For those students or parents who don't feel comfortable returning to campus, virtual learning will remain an option.

NOTE: This story earlier said Fresno Unified would hear back on its waiver application on Wednesday night. That was an error. Fresno Unified is expected to hear back soon, but they do not know when exactly.
