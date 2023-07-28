1 hospitalized following crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

Officers say the driver of a Chevy pick-up ran a red light and was hit in the intersection by a Peterbuilt gas tanker.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized with major injuries following a crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Adams Avenue.

Officers say the driver of a Chevy pick-up ran a red light and was hit in the intersection by a Peterbuilt gas tanker.

The driver of the Chevy suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the semi-truck sufferred minor injuries.

Officers say the driver of the Chevy was not wearing a seatbelt.