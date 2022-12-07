Deputies investigating after a man's body found on side of road

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating an older man's body being found.

Before 7 a.m. Wednesday, field workers reported an old man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and East Avenues.

Investigators say it is a questionable death because of where he was discovered.

The identity of the man is being worked on by the Coroner's Office and investigators hope it leads them to more answers.

Deputies say the man does not appear to be Ulysses Carr, the 86-year-old missing man who went missing the day after Thanksgiving.