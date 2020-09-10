Driver in stolen car leads deputies on chase through central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase through central Fresno.Fresno County sheriff's deputies say they tried to pull over a driver in a reportedly stolen car near Fresno Street and McKinley Avenue around 1 a.m.The driver, 34-year-old Esteban Castellanos, took off, and a pursuit ensued. He led the deputies onto Highway 180 and reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour.Officials say a Fresno police helicopter started following the vehicle while deputies laid down spike strips to slow the car.One of the tires popped, and the car stopped at Clark Street and Princeton Avenue.Castellanos was arrested. Officials say he was on parole and released for the same crime back on September 4.