crime

Driver in stolen car leads deputies on chase through central Fresno

A man was arrested after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase through central Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase through central Fresno.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies say they tried to pull over a driver in a reportedly stolen car near Fresno Street and McKinley Avenue around 1 a.m.

The driver, 34-year-old Esteban Castellanos, took off, and a pursuit ensued. He led the deputies onto Highway 180 and reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

Officials say a Fresno police helicopter started following the vehicle while deputies laid down spike strips to slow the car.

One of the tires popped, and the car stopped at Clark Street and Princeton Avenue.

Castellanos was arrested. Officials say he was on parole and released for the same crime back on September 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimepolice chasecar chasefresno countystolen car
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Shots fired between 2 cars leads to high-speed chase in Fresno Co.
Man shot in the thigh in central Fresno, police say
Action News Morning Update
Woman injured in drive-by shooting while walking in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 166,965 acres now burned with 0% containment
California Supreme Court rules against Immanuel Schools
Creek Fire: Fresno couple rushes to say 'I do' before escaping wildfire
Creek Fire: 2 residents help defend their Shaver Lake neighborhood from flames
Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
Creek Fire: Wildfire burning at historic pace through Sierra Nevada
Creek Fire: Experts urging community to stay inside due to poor air quality
Show More
'It overran us in seconds': Cressman's General Store owner describes Creek Fire
Creek Fire: Firefighters battling blaze in the communities they call home
Massive smoke clouds seen from space over CA: VIDEO
Air quality experts share tips for taking safety to next level
US layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid
More TOP STORIES News