Deputies searching for missing Fresno County woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman in Fresno County.

Elise Figgs has not been seen since Wednesday.

Fresno County deputies say she was last known to be at her home in a trailer park on Friant Road near Root Street in Friant.

Law enforcement received information that Figgs might be hurt. Investigators found her cellphone inside the house, but no sign of Figgs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
