Man killed, 16-year-old boy injured in Fresno County homicide

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Fresno County after a man and a teenage boy were found shot.

Deputies received reports of shots fired in the area of Cornelia and Cortland Avenues just after midnight on Saturday.

Deputies quickly responded and found the two victims on the ground.

They were taken to a local hospital where the man died.



He has been identified as 21-year-old Jose Luis Perez Jr..

The 16-year-old is being treated for his injuries.

It's believed he will recover.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to this shooting and the possible motive.

If you have information related to this case, you are urged to contact Detective Gary Haslam at 559-600-8209.

